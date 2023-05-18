Toddler in critical but stable condition after being run over by father

A toddler in Crete who was seriously injured when her father accidentally run her over with his car while pulling out of the garage is in “critical but stable condition,” the hospital where she is being treated said Thursday.

According to the manager of PAGNI Hospital in Iraklio, Giorgos Halkiadakis, the 2.5-year-old girl he has a severe brain injury and remains intubated in the children’s Intensive Care Unit, where she was rushed, after the doctors of both the local health center and hospital in Chania “did everything they could.”

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Kissamos area of the region of Chania, when the 48-year-old father took a sharp turn with his 4×4 vehicle while unparking, hitting the girl without realizing it, as he told police.

The father is facing charges of running over a pedestrian and causing bodily harm by negligence. He was initially arrested and then released pending trial.