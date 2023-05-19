PM rides Thessaloniki metro’s first trial run

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was a passenger in the first trial run of the Thessaloniki metro on Thursday.

The project has been plagued by years of delays mainly caused by the two re-designings of the Venizelos and Agia Sofia stations and legal wrangling over the antiquities uncovered while digging.

Mitsotakis and the ministers accompanying him traveled the entire route from the new railway station to the Pylea depot, at a low speed.

According to Attiko Metro, the public company responsible for the development and construction of the Athens and Thessaloniki metros, has said the project will be delivered at the end of the year and operation will start in 2024.