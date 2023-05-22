NEWS

Boy, 3, injured by car outside polling station in Crete

Boy, 3, injured by car outside polling station in Crete
File photo.

A 3-year-old boy was slightly injured on Sunday in a traffic accident outside a polling station in Ierapetra on the island of Crete, shortly before noon. 

The incident occurred in the settlement of Gra Lygia, outside the 5th Primary School, which was serving as a polling station. 

According to ERT, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into three parked vehicles, while dragging a woman pedestrian who was holding the child in her arms. 

The mother and child were taken to the Ierapetra Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. 

The driver was given an alcohol test.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Toddler run over by father dies
NEWS

Toddler run over by father dies

Toddler in critical but stable condition after being run over by father
NEWS

Toddler in critical but stable condition after being run over by father

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Man, 25, dies of electrocution in Crete
NEWS

Man, 25, dies of electrocution in Crete

Motorcyclist injured in collision with wild boar
NEWS

Motorcyclist injured in collision with wild boar

Railway executives given time to prepare defense
TEMPE CRASH

Railway executives given time to prepare defense