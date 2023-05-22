Boy, 3, injured by car outside polling station in Crete

A 3-year-old boy was slightly injured on Sunday in a traffic accident outside a polling station in Ierapetra on the island of Crete, shortly before noon.

The incident occurred in the settlement of Gra Lygia, outside the 5th Primary School, which was serving as a polling station.

According to ERT, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into three parked vehicles, while dragging a woman pedestrian who was holding the child in her arms.

The mother and child were taken to the Ierapetra Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver was given an alcohol test.