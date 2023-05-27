NEWS

PM urges ministers to identify risks to completion of gov’t plans

PM urges ministers to identify risks to completion of gov’t plans
[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas urged his ministers on Saturday to identify and mitigate potential problems that could emerge while carrying out their duties in the first full-length meeting of the caretaker cabinet at Maximos Mansion.

“It’s probably even more important than planning,” he said. “Risk management means that you have identified the various risks that threaten the activities, the financial life, everything that concerns your responsibilities…Of course, I have in mind the tragic [train] accident in Tempe, which is a clear case of risk management or no risk management. Such dangers threaten us.”

“In the plans you have in your ministries, you should see what risks threaten their non-execution,” he added. 

Sarmas said that the caretaker government will set government policy until June 25, the likely day of second elections.

This short-term government “is tasked with…carrying out Greece’s outstanding obligations until then,” he said.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK MP vexed by leader’s decision to keep Thessaloniki seat
NEWS

PASOK MP vexed by leader’s decision to keep Thessaloniki seat

Cabinet holds first meeting
NEWS

Cabinet holds first meeting

Kaili to seek to return to MEP duties, lawyer says
NEWS

Kaili to seek to return to MEP duties, lawyer says

Greece’s interim government sets guidelines for transition period
NEWS

Greece’s interim government sets guidelines for transition period

Interim cabinet sworn in
NEWS

Interim cabinet sworn in

New cabinet to be sworn in on Friday at noon
NEWS

New cabinet to be sworn in on Friday at noon