PM urges ministers to identify risks to completion of gov’t plans

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas urged his ministers on Saturday to identify and mitigate potential problems that could emerge while carrying out their duties in the first full-length meeting of the caretaker cabinet at Maximos Mansion.

“It’s probably even more important than planning,” he said. “Risk management means that you have identified the various risks that threaten the activities, the financial life, everything that concerns your responsibilities…Of course, I have in mind the tragic [train] accident in Tempe, which is a clear case of risk management or no risk management. Such dangers threaten us.”

“In the plans you have in your ministries, you should see what risks threaten their non-execution,” he added.

Sarmas said that the caretaker government will set government policy until June 25, the likely day of second elections.

This short-term government “is tasked with…carrying out Greece’s outstanding obligations until then,” he said.