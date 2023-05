A two-year-old girl who went missing on Monday in the area of Pyrgos, Peloponnese, was found dead by search and rescue units, state run broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

The body of the girl was found in an irrigation canal near a military camp. Her death is attributed to drowning, the report said.

According to the missing girl’s family who live in a Roma camp in the Pyrgos area, the toddler disappeared on Monday afternoon.