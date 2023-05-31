Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans

With the pre-election race heating up in Greece, the three largest political parties are seeking to highlight their tax policies.

Frontrunner New Democracy wants an increase in the tax-exemption limit for families with children, the gradual abolition of the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”) and a reduction in documentation requirements.

Leftist SYRIZA, on the other hand, advocates raising the tax exemption limit to 10,000 euros for all individuals and implementing a flat tax rate, as well as increasing the tax on dividends, while PASOK would seek a reduction of the tax-free threshold for donations and parental benefits from 800,000 euros to 400,000 euros for first-degree relatives, as well as gradual increase of tax on dividends from 5% to 15%.

The socialists also want an extraordinary tax on the excess profits of banks and big business in monopolistic sectors, and reductions of taxes on labor.