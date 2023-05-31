NEWS

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans
[AP]

With the pre-election race heating up in Greece, the three largest political parties are seeking to highlight their tax policies.

Frontrunner New Democracy wants an increase in the tax-exemption limit for families with children, the gradual abolition of the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”) and a reduction in documentation requirements.

Leftist SYRIZA, on the other hand, advocates raising the tax exemption limit to 10,000 euros for all individuals and implementing a flat tax rate, as well as increasing the tax on dividends, while PASOK would seek a reduction of the tax-free threshold for donations and parental benefits from 800,000 euros to 400,000 euros for first-degree relatives, as well as gradual increase of tax on dividends from 5% to 15%.

The socialists also want an extraordinary tax on the excess profits of banks and big business in monopolistic sectors, and reductions of taxes on labor.

Politics Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-French agreement to prevent double taxation ratified in parliament
NEWS

Greek-French agreement to prevent double taxation ratified in parliament

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’
NEWS

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters
ECONOMY

New Turkish cabinet almost certain to include Simsek, sources tell Reuters

Mitsotakis renews call for support in Crete campaign rally
NEWS

Mitsotakis renews call for support in Crete campaign rally

Tsipras calls for resilience and focus ahead of repeat election
NEWS

Tsipras calls for resilience and focus ahead of repeat election

Mitsotakis congratulates Erdogan on re-election
NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates Erdogan on re-election