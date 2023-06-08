Two injured in Kefalonia helicopter’s emergency landing

Two people onboard a small private helicopter were lightly injured when they were forced to make an emergency landing on the island of Kefalonia, western Greece, on Thursday morning, the local press reported.

The two passengers, both Greek nationals aged around 60, are reportedly in good health but were transferred to the Argostoli Hospital for a medical examination.

The Fire Department said the helicopter landed in a field in the area of Kavo Liaka in Livatho. Local news website kefaloniapress.gr. said the helicopter likely suffered a mechanical failure.