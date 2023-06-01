NEWS

Ona man dead, two people injured in road accidents

A 50-year-old man was killed in central Athens early Thursday morning when he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy avenue.

The man was jaywalking across the southbound lane of Alexandras Avenue at around 1 a.m. when he was struck by a car driven by a 44-year-old woman.

He was transferred to Erithros Stavros hospital were doctors pronounced him dead. The driver was arrested and the traffic police is conducting the investigation.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman and a 3-year-old child were injured on Thursday morning when they were hit by a motorcyclist on the northbound lane of Kifissias Avenue, near the district of Halandri. 

The woman was taken to Evangelismos Hospital for treatment while the child was sent to children’s hospital Paidon. There was no information on the state of their health. 

