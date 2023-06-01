NEWS

Motorcyclist who crashed into toddler and babysitter arrested

[InTime News]

A motorcyclist who hit a 3-year-old girl and her elderly babysitter as they were crossing northern Athens’ Kifissias Avenue has been arrested, state broadcaster ERT reported a few hours after the incident on Thursday morning. 

The child is in intensive care and her condition is described as critical. The babysitter, a woman in her 70s, is also in hospital, though with less extensive injuries.

According to reports, the woman and the child were trying to cross the avenue at a point near the suburb of Halandri that does not have a pedestrian light or crossing, when the motorcycle plowed into them.  

Accident

