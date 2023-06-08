Injured migrant found in Evros

Greek border guards patrolling the country’s northeastern border region of Evros found an injured migrant, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday.

The man, a Moroccan national, had a wound in the abdomen. According to ERT, the migrant said he had been shot by Turkish military guards when he tried to cross the river dividing Turkey from Greece.

The man was taken to the hospital of the town of Didymoteicho for treatment with initial assessments indicating that his life is not at risk.

Greek Police (ELAS) said there were two more migrants with the injured man who were not hit by the bullets.