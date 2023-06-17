Thessaloniki hit by flooding

Firefighters in Thessaloniki received 300 calls for assistance following flooding in the northern city during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A stream in the Polichni district burst its banks, flooding many homes. Some road tunnels were also flooded and one car had to be towed to safety.

The National Weather Service has warned that rain and storms, with lightning and the possibly of hail, will affect most areas, including the islands, on Saturday, especially around noon and the evening.