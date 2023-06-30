Four survivors of deadly Tempe train crash testify

Four passengers who survived the deadly train collision in Tempe, central Greece on February 28 testified Thursday before a special appellate investigator, as part of the judicial investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Three are navy personnel, who, after making it out unharmed, wanted to help trapped and injured people. The other is a female student who was miraculously saved and got out of the second carriage.

A total of 16 people on the passenger train will be asked to testify, describing the conditions during the first hours after the unprecedented head-on collision between the two trains, which claimed the lives of 57 passengers and injured 180 others.​​

The accident between the InterCity 62 and an intermodal freight train was the deadliest rail disaster in Greek history. The passenger train had 342 passengers and 10 railway employees on board, while the freight train had a crew of two.