NEWS

EU prosecutor’s office sends railway case file to parliament

EU prosecutor’s office sends railway case file to parliament
In 2014, investments in the railway system came to just €59,358,735 and in 2020 they were even less, at €49,008,544. [AMNA]

The Greek branch of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is sending its case files to the Greek Parliament regarding a 2014 contract for the completion of key infrastructural works on the national railway, it was reported on Friday.

Known publicly as Contract 717, it pertains to signaling and remote railway control projects, which are still pending completion nine years after having been signed off by Hellenic Railways (OSE) and its infrastructure subsidiary ERGOSE.

EPPO’s investigation began several months before the February 28 fatal train collision at Tempi, which killed 57 people.

It aims to establish whether the non-implementation of project 717 resulted in potential accountability of relevant ministers or other persons, and the way they have managed EU funds intended for the modernization of the railway network and transport. [AMNA]

Transport Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four survivors of deadly Tempe train crash testify
NEWS

Four survivors of deadly Tempe train crash testify

Five train company executives charged 
TEMPE CRASH

Five train company executives charged 

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Railway executives given time to prepare defense
TEMPE CRASH

Railway executives given time to prepare defense

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures
NEWS

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution
NEWS

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution