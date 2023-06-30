EU prosecutor’s office sends railway case file to parliament

In 2014, investments in the railway system came to just €59,358,735 and in 2020 they were even less, at €49,008,544. [AMNA]

The Greek branch of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is sending its case files to the Greek Parliament regarding a 2014 contract for the completion of key infrastructural works on the national railway, it was reported on Friday.

Known publicly as Contract 717, it pertains to signaling and remote railway control projects, which are still pending completion nine years after having been signed off by Hellenic Railways (OSE) and its infrastructure subsidiary ERGOSE.

EPPO’s investigation began several months before the February 28 fatal train collision at Tempi, which killed 57 people.

It aims to establish whether the non-implementation of project 717 resulted in potential accountability of relevant ministers or other persons, and the way they have managed EU funds intended for the modernization of the railway network and transport. [AMNA]