Thessaloniki bus predator convicted

The 69-year-old man who was arrested after a complaint that he had sexually harassed and insulted five underage girls inside a city bus was found guilty of insulting sexual dignity by a court in Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Monday.

The 69-year-old was sentenced to 19 months imprisonment, suspended for three years, and was also fined. The man denied the charges. “I am innocent. They are lying. They want to put me in jail,” he told the court.

Earlier, the victims, including four 14-year-old girls, testified, repeating their complaint, stressing that the accused made lewd gestures toward them, insulting their sexual dignity, while hurling insults at them.

The 69-year-old appealed against the decision and was released.

