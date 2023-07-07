Wildfire blazes on Evia island

A wildfire that broke out near the town of Aliveri, on the island of Evia, north of Athens, was still active Friday morning.

A 75-year-old man has been arrested for smoking out beehives at the site where the fire started, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios told reporters.

Daybreak allowed a helicopter and four planes to join the firefighting efforts of 35 fire engines and 102 firefighters on the ground. More vehicles from local authorities had also joined and further reinforcements were expected.

At least the fire was far from a large power plant in the area, although it was about 2 kilometers from the village of Kalentzi. Winds were rather weak.