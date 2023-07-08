Corrections officer’s car damaged in hand grenade attack

The car of a man who works at Athens’ high-security Korydallos prison was targeted in an explosion at the district of Haidari, western Athens, early Saturday morning, police said.

The vehicle was parked in an open parking area when a hand grenade exploded at 5 a.m., causing extensive damages to the black jeep and minor ones to two more cars parked nearby.

An army bomb disposal unit that arrived at the scene collected remnants of a defense-type grenade which were taken to forensic laboratories for investigation.

Police believes the perpetrators probably left the grenade unsecured on the windshield and disappeared by unknown means.

A preliminary investigation is being carried out by Attica Security department while the motive of the attack remains unclear.