Turkish man remanded for road rage killing of farmer in northern Greece

[InTime News]

A 33-year-old Turkish man was remanded in pretrial custody on Tuesday by a court in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, over the death of a 57-year-old farmer he ran over with his car last week.

According to reports, the suspect, a Turkish national and resident of France, drove into the 57-year-old during an argument at the Kipoi border crossing on July 7, as the farmer held up a queue of cars making their way from Turkey into Greece.

The farmer had reportedly gotten out of his vehicle to speak with border guards about allowing him to take a shortcut to his village, Feres, causing the outrage of other motorists waiting to cross.

The 33-year-old, who was driving from Turkey to France via Greece with his family, has allegedly stated that he was in a state of rage and does not remember running over the 57-year-old.

The farmer was rushed to the Alexandroupoli General Hospital, where he died two days later as a result of extensive head injuries.

