Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths

New cases of SARS-CoV-2 over the week of July 10-16 were slightly up compared to the previous week, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (226) increased last week and also went up 11% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (2) in the week of July 10-16 dropped slightly compared to the previous week, dropping 60% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 17 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 16 died. The median age of those who died was 84 (age range: 66-98).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 5 of 10 regions checked.

In terms of influenza (flu), there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of July 10-16.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died.

Overall, flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week stayed the same, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]