Downtown Athens traffic restrictions take summer break

There will be no restrictions on vehicles entering central Athens as of Saturday, the Traffic Police said Thursday. 

The restrictions are enforced every year and are designed to reduce traffic congestion in downtown Athens. 

According to the system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days, while those ending in odd numbers can do so on odd days.

The restrictions will return in the early fall.

