Mayors protest building law

Several mayors have risen up against legislation allowing taller buildings in many areas provided they meet certain environmental standards.

The mayors claim that this legislation, voted in 2012 and 2021, will degrade the urban environment in their cities and that the coexistence of buildings of various heights “distorts” the building environment.

Returning to the previous regime of uniform building codes for each location can happen only by local authorities’ drawing up a local building plan, a process considered time-consuming, local officials say, as it may take two to four years to design. And, then, the central government must approve it, which would take more time.