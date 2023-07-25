NEWS

Masks, Covid tests scrapped at healthcare facilities

[Shutterstock]

The mandatory use of protective masks at hospitals and other healthcare facilities was lifted on Monday, marking the end of measures aimed at stopping the spread of Covid, which has dropped sharply in recent months. 

According to an announcement in the Government Gazette, staff at healthcare facilities and care homes who have not been vaccinated at all or fully against the virus also no longer have to produce a negative Covid test once a week to go to work.

Coronavirus Health

