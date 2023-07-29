Court voids plan for Pedio tou Areos park in Athens

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, has voided the Attica Region’s 10-year-plan for Pedio tou Areos park in central Athens.

The plan, which calls for more construction inside the park, should have made some sort of environmental assessment and should have been opened to public consultation, the court said.

The 2020-2030 plan for the park, conceived by the previous regional left-wing administration and approved by the current conservative-led one, calls, among other things, for the building of a 2,000-seat outdoor theater, “which could be a source of considerable noise” for the adjacent urban districts.