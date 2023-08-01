NEWS

Two people dead from West Nile virus

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Tuesday two deaths caused by West Nile virus and 11 cases in the country. Eight of the cases were recorded last week.

The patients who died were over 81 years of age, EODY’s report said.

Ten of the eleven infected people developed symptoms affecting their central nervous system (encephalitis and/or meningitis and/or acute flaccid paralysis). Three of the patients remain hospitalized, with one of them in the intensive care unit, while six others have been discharged.

The cases were identified in areas of Karditsa, Kavala, Imathia, Pella, Serres, Trikala, and Larissa.

The vast majority of people infected with the virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, have no symptoms, roughly one in five have mild, flu-like symptoms and one in 150 can become seriously, even fatally ill.

