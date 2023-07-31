NEWS

Hospital management overhaul in the pipeline

Hospital management overhaul in the pipeline

The appointment of party cronies with no experience in running a healthcare facility to the management of the country’s hospitals is prompting an overhaul of the evaluation system.

The new legislation expected to be presented in September, sources have indicated, will introduce stricter experience-based criteria to the selection of top-tier hospital management, as well as a new hiring process, whereby the health minister will pick from among the top three candidates selected by a committee.

According to health services management expert Gogo Oikonomopoulou, the most important change needed is limiting the scope of the educational qualifications required. “Otherwise, people with degrees in theology, physical education and other unrelated professions can be appointed, as has been the case in the past, not to mention a hairdresser who happened to have a nursing degree.”

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid deaths ease as prevalence rises
NEWS

Covid deaths ease as prevalence rises

Online platform aims to limit medicine shortages
NEWS

Online platform aims to limit medicine shortages

Masks, Covid tests scrapped at healthcare facilities
NEWS

Masks, Covid tests scrapped at healthcare facilities

Elderly at greater risk of drowning, experts warn
NEWS

Elderly at greater risk of drowning, experts warn

Hospitals try to eliminate use of gurneys as beds
NEWS

Hospitals try to eliminate use of gurneys as beds

Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths
NEWS

Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths