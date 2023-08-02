Greece offers free vacation on Rhodes to tourists affected by wildfires

Greece will offer a free week of vacation on the island of Rhodes in the eastern Aegean to those tourists who were forced to interrupt their stay due to the recent wildfires, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Britain’s ITV, Mitsotakis said, “For all those whose holidays were cut short as a result of the wildfires, the Greek government, in cooperation with the local authorities, will offer one week of free holidays on Rhodes next spring and next fall. This will ensure they come back to the island and enjoy its natural beauty.”

Acknowledging the impact of the “devastating fire,” Mitsotakis reassured that it affected less than 50 square kilometers, which represents only 5 percent of the island. He confirmed that the rest of Rhodes is perfectly back to normal.

He also emphasized that there are currently no active wildfires on the island, and the weather forecast for the next 15 days appears to be relatively benign, further ensuring the safety of those on the island.

Expressing relief, Mitsotakis stated that no lives were lost in the fires, and no injuries have been reported. He commended the efficient evacuation efforts, saying, “We managed to evacuate 20,000 people very, very safely.”

Addressing the concerns of inconvenienced tourists, Mitsotakis said, “We understand that this caused some inconvenience for our visitors. But I’m happy to report that Rhodes today is more welcoming than ever, and the island is back to normal.”