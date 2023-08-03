Coronavirus infections up in July 24-30, with 24 deaths

The number of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the July 24-30 period was up compared to the previous week, according to the weekly bulletin of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus increased to 321 last week and also rose 41% overall compared to the average weekly admissions over the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (9) in the week of July 24-30 dropped slightly compared to the previous week, but nosedived 125% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 16 patients are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 24 died. The median age of those who died was 87.5 (age range: 67-97).

Weekly samples of the viral loads in urban wastewater showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in eight of the 10 regions checked. [AMNA]