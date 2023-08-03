NEWS

Paving of Athens thoroughfares to end next week

The repaving of Syngrou and Kifissos avenues in Athens which is currently taking place during the night hours will be completed before August 10, the Attica Regional Authority said on Thursday.

Syngrou, linking central Athens with the southern coast, and Kifissos, the national highway leading to and from Athens, are being repaved between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. in both directions.

The section of Kifissos being repaved starts from the Faliro Delta, on the coast. Works are carried out during August, when traffic is reduced due to Athenians leaving town. [AMNA]

