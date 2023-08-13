Surgery clinic patient commits suicide

A patient who was undergoing treatment at the surgery clinic of the Attikon Hospital in western Athens committed suicide by plunging from a fourth floor window, according to announcement on Saturday by the president of the Pan-Hellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers, Michalis Giannakos.

“The patient had been hospitalized with serious pathological and psychiatric health problems,” he said, noting that it was the second such suicide to occur at the Attikon Hospital.

The hospital staff immediately transferred him to the emergency room, but efforts by doctors to save him were to no avail.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.