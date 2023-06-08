Probe launched into pregnant woman’s death

The Health Ministry is awaiting the findings of an investigation conducted by the National First Aid Center (EKAV) and the 1st Health Region of Attica regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old pregnant woman in Nea Makri on Tuesday and the complaints of the ambulance service’s delayed response.

According to reports, the Health Ministry will investigate overall problems linked to the lack of paramedics and ambulances and response times, in light of both this latest incident and the death of a 63-year-old woman in Kos in the back of a pickup truck during her transportation to the island’s hospital.

Ministry sources said that once the investigation is complete accountability will be assigned.