Conspiracy theorists in a frenzy over new IDs

Hundreds of people have been flocking to police stations around the country in order to renew their identification cards before new ones are “imposed.”

Demand is intense, at least so far, at police stations in Athens and in provincial cities such as Larissa, Patra and Kozani (photo).

The announcement by former citizen protection minister Notis Mitarakis in mid-July that the new IDs will be issued as of September has apparently mobilized conspiracy theorists, who see the magnetic strip on the new cards as a fresh attempt by the authorities to control them through technology.

This resistance to the new IDs is primarily orchestrated through social media, where a number of websites disseminate instructions on how to prevent receiving one. As they point out, if someone issues a new card now, it is valid for 10 years.