NEWS

Authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

Authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea
[InTime News]

Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents, the coast guard said.

In recent weeks Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.

A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on a drifting inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island.

Following a chase earlier Saturday, a coast guard patrol boat stopped another dinghy carrying 17 people near the eastern Aegean islets of Arkii. The migrants were taken to the island of Patmos, while one of them was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling ring.

Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkey that produces low-quality inflatable boats. Better summer sailing conditions have also contributed to the hike in numbers.

The Greek government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea which had significantly reduced arrivals of migrants in recent years.

Human rights groups have accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations to Turkey of people who managed to reach Greek shores. Athens strongly denies that.

[AP]

 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coast guard rescues 90 migrants off Amorgos
NEWS

Coast guard rescues 90 migrants off Amorgos

Coast Guard rescues 11 off Lesvos
NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 11 off Lesvos

Migrant arrivals by sea double in first eight months of 2023
NEWS

Migrant arrivals by sea double in first eight months of 2023

Eight arrested for human trafficking in northern Greece
NEWS

Eight arrested for human trafficking in northern Greece

Coast guard rescues 22 migrants off Rhodes, two arrested
NEWS

Coast guard rescues 22 migrants off Rhodes, two arrested

Authorities rescue 48 migrants off Lesvos
NEWS

Authorities rescue 48 migrants off Lesvos