NEWS

More high temperatures expected over next 10 days

High temperatures are expected to prevail across Greece over the next 10 days, according to the latest forecasts by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service.

The persistence of warm air masses over the Eastern Mediterranean are cited as the main cause. These air masses will be 2 to 5 degrees Celsius warmer than typical for the season, according to current data.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next few days and remain high until the end of next week, showing small variations day to day and between different parts of Greece.

Based on the available data, Meteo said that temperatures starting on Monday will reach or even exceed 40C in certain parts of the country.

During the night, however, lows will drop below 27-29C, with the exception mainly of urban centers where they will remain at those levels.

