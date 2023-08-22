Fan released after testifying over football violence

A 43-year-old fan of Panathinaikos FC who had been detained in relation to the football violence in Nea Philadelphia on August 7 has been released after testifying before a prosecutor.

The investigator and the prosecutor disagreed on whether he should be released on conditions, and the question was referred to a judicial council. The investigator had requested that the man report to a police department every month.

The man, who was arrested on foot of a warrant a few days ago, denies all charges against him and claims that when the attack by visiting Dinamo Zagreb fans began outside the AEK home stadium, where both teams were scheduled to play the next day, was not in Athens.

He presented tickets, toll receipts and card payments that he said proved he was on holiday on Kefalonia between August 2 and 8. His girlfriend testified that they were together on the island.

Investigations continue on the case in which a young man, Michalis Katsouris, 29, was fatally stabbed by unknown persons during an attack by Dinamo Zagreb fans.

A total of 105 people have been detained in several jails following their preliminary testimonies before a prosecutor. [AMNA]