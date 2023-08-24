NEWS

Minister blasts ‘lowlife arsonists’ for wildfires in Mount Parnitha

[InTime News]

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Thursday that there have been several attempts by arsonists to start new fires on Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, since Thursday morning , noting that fires started in several places at the same time.

The minister said there were nine efforts to start a blaze at the foothills of Mount Parnitha, in the area of Avlonas. Authorities identified a silver pickup truck which is likely linked to the arsons, he added.

“Some lowlife arsonists are setting fires threatening forests, property and, most of all, human lives,” he said in a televised address, adding that “suspects have been detained,” without providing further details. 

“You are committing a crime against the country, you will not get away with it, we will find you, you will be held accountable,” Kikilias said, adding that the police and the intelligence agency EYP are investigating the incidents.

