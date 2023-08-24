NEWS

120,000 hectares burned in 2023 Greece wildfires

[Evangelos Vougiotis/EPA]

More than 120,000 hectares of land have burned across Greece in 2023 up until Wednesday according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo.gr.

At the same time, the European Observatory of Forest Fires noted the 2023 Greece wildfires’ burned land area is three times larger than the average annually burned land since 2006.

The 2023 destruction is the second worst over the last 17 years, with 2007 remaining as the worst year with 270,000 hectares of burned land.

