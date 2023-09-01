NEWS

Human skull found at air base sent for forensic examination

Human skull found at air base sent for forensic examination

A human skull which was found in the grounds of an air base in Koropi, eastern Attica, Thursday night will undergo a forensic examination.

The remains – part of a skull with the lower jaw – were found by a security guard who was on patrol yesterday at the Air Force’s canine guard training center.

The bones were collected by police officers after midnight and sent to the forensic service of the University of Athens, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient
NEWS

Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient

Disabled man allegedly assaulted over sports rivalry
NEWS

Disabled man allegedly assaulted over sports rivalry

Occupiers removed from another university building
NEWS

Occupiers removed from another university building

Government condemns attack on journalist by shipowner
NEWS

Government condemns attack on journalist by shipowner

One Hearts fan arrested after brawl in Thessaloniki 
NEWS

One Hearts fan arrested after brawl in Thessaloniki 

Women summoned to testify over illegal adoptions
NEWS

Women summoned to testify over illegal adoptions