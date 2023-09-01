Human skull found at air base sent for forensic examination
A human skull which was found in the grounds of an air base in Koropi, eastern Attica, Thursday night will undergo a forensic examination.
The remains – part of a skull with the lower jaw – were found by a security guard who was on patrol yesterday at the Air Force’s canine guard training center.
The bones were collected by police officers after midnight and sent to the forensic service of the University of Athens, state broadcaster ERT reported.