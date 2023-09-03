NEWS

Dangerous weather phenomena across Greece starting Monday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned of a significant drop in temperature, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds across Greece starting this Monday until Wednesday.

A low-pressure system is arriving from the north Balkans with a cold air mass which will reach the south Ionian Sea and affect most areas in Greece.

The regions of Thessalia, Sporades, central and eastern Sterea Ellada, north Evia, and the Peloponnese will be most affected by rain.

