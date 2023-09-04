NEWS

Corfu affected by heavy thunderstorms

[Corfutvnews]

A heavy storm hit Corfu at 03.00 p.m. on Monday causing problems with the electricity system as well as with the operation of the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport. 

Eight flights were not able to land because of the thunderstorm, while three of them had to land at nearby airports. 

Areas in the center and periphery of Corfu experienced power cuts. 

A taverna in the coastal street Garitsas in the town of Corfu was damaged by falling trees. The owners and clients were not injured. 

The fire service was called for the removal of the trees. 

Weather

