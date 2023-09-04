Storm Daniel sweeping across Greece

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Greece on Monday evening, part of an adverse weather phenomenon named Daniel, that affected the greater part of mainland, Ionian and Northern Aegean regions.

The Zeus lightning-recording system of the National Observatory of Athens registered over 7,000 strikes. As of 6:30 p.m., the Observatory’s automated meteorological networks system had recorded the highest rainfall at Zagora on Mt. Pilio, with 103 mm.

Also receiving heavy rainfall were, in central Greece, Theologos in Fthiotis (84 mm), the village of Portaria in Mount Pelio (78 mm) and Tragana in Fthiotis (67 mm), all in central Greece, while Makrykapa in Evia received 70 mm of rain.

In Thessaloniki, heavy rain and traffic accidents created congestions on the ring road and in the city, residents of which received warning messages on their cellphones through the 112 emergency number, alerting them to dangerous weather including hailstorms from Monday night and through the next 24 hours.

The same messages were sent to residents of the regions of Pieria, Thessaly, the Sporades Islands, Evia, and Fthiotis.

Regional authorities in central Macedonia said weather phenomena in Pieria prefecture were expected to be stronger in coastal areas, particularly between Platamonas and the Katerini beach.

In Larissa, meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied a drop in temperatures, while the region of Thessaly overall has been warned of heavy rain. A message through 112 warned residents of Larissa to avoid unnecessary travel as of Monday night.

