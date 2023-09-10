Car accident with tourist bus on national road, three dead

A tourist bus crashed with two cars on a national road near the municipality of Paionia in North Greece on Sunday morning. Three individuals lost their lives and many have been injured.

The fire brigade spokesperson Giannis Artopoios stated that three unconscious people were removed from one of the two cars. A heavily injured fourth individual was removed from the same car. From the second car, two heavily injured individuals have been rescued. In the tourist bus, there were about 20 injured individuals.

According to the spokesperson, there were 78 passengers on the bus, who were Serbian tourists heading to Asprovalta, in the region of Thessaloniki, for vacation.

According to the bus driver, the car with the four passengers was driving in the opposite direction when it suddenly hit the bus head-on. The bus reversed and fell into the roadside ditch. The car with the four passengers turned into a shapeless mass. The second car, which drove a Serbian woman with her child, was inevitably affected by the crash.