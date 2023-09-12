West Nile virus cases rising

West Nile virus infections in Greece have increased in the last week, according to the weekly epidemiological report of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), which noted 19 new cases.

In total this year, 119 cases have been reported, while 15 deaths have been recorded of patients whose central nervous system was affected by the virus. The deceased were all aged over 64. Of the 119 cases, 93 affected the central nervous system and 26 resulted in mild manifestations or no such symptoms at all.

Cases of West Nile virus have been recorded since the beginning of the year in Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Imathia, Thessaloniki, Pella, Pieria, Kilkis, Serres, Halkidiki, Kavala, Drama, Xanthi, Rodopi, Kastoria and Arta.