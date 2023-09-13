Seamen on strike over killing of passenger on Blue Horizon ferry

Ferry workers walked off the job on Wednesday morning, launching a 24-hour strike intended to express solidarity with the family of a man killed by colleagues on the Blue Horizon last week.

Antonis Karyotis, 36, drowned at the port of Piraeus last Tuesday after being pushed into the water by three deckhands while trying to board the ferry as departed for his native Crete.

In an announcement, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), decried the incident and indicated that the actions of the three deckhands on the Blue Horizon go against the sector’s professional and moral standards.