Two Greek military nurses among rescue team casualties

Two military nurses have been identified as being among the five members of a Greek search-and-rescue team that was involved in a serious car accident in Libya, en route from Benghazi to the flood-ravaged city of Derna on Sunday.

In particular, lieutenants Evangelia Andreadaki and Glykeria Memekidou were two of the victims in the fatal humanitarian aid mission in Libya.

As reported by creta24.gr, Andreadaki had previously lost her brother in a traffic accident, as well as her uncle, an Air Force pilot, while on duty.

The three other victims were an officer of the Special Warfare Command’s Parachute Division and two civilians.

According to information, the two civilians, who volunteered their services for the mission, were the children of the Greek community president of Benghazi, Kanakis Manadaliou.

It is noted that so far the Hellenic National Defence General Staff has not officially announced the names of the dead, nor the exact number of the injured.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has declared a three-day period of mourning for the Armed Forces.