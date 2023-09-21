NEWS

Dramatic degradation of railways compared to roads

Dramatic degradation of railways compared to roads

A major survey has found Greece spent billions more on its road network than it did on its railways in recent decades. Even though trains are the most environmentally friendly mode of transport, Greece invested more than three times as much in roads as in railways from 1995 to 2021, according to a Greenpeace survey conducted at the European level.

Over that period, Greece spent €41.1 billion on highways and €12.6 billion on railways.

According to the report, Greece’s highway network has increased by 410%, while the rail network has shrunk by 5%.

Four major passenger rail lines totaling 389 km in length, as well as 97 railway stations, have been temporarily or permanently shut down. As a result, rail services have been cut off for thousands of people.

transThe research was carried out by the T3 Transportation Think Tank/Wuppertal Institute, commissioned by Greenpeace Central and Eastern Europe.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Commuters in for problems as more public transport workers join strike
NEWS

Commuters in for problems as more public transport workers join strike

Suspects in European probe into railway oversights to submit explanations
NEWS

Suspects in European probe into railway oversights to submit explanations

Work stoppages in transport on Thursday over labor reform bill
NEWS

Work stoppages in transport on Thursday over labor reform bill

Thursday protest rally and strike swells as more unions join
NEWS

Thursday protest rally and strike swells as more unions join

One lane in each direction of national highway reopened to traffic
NEWS

One lane in each direction of national highway reopened to traffic

Seamen on strike over killing of passenger on Blue Horizon ferry
NEWS

Seamen on strike over killing of passenger on Blue Horizon ferry