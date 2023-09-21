Dramatic degradation of railways compared to roads

A major survey has found Greece spent billions more on its road network than it did on its railways in recent decades. Even though trains are the most environmentally friendly mode of transport, Greece invested more than three times as much in roads as in railways from 1995 to 2021, according to a Greenpeace survey conducted at the European level.

Over that period, Greece spent €41.1 billion on highways and €12.6 billion on railways.

According to the report, Greece’s highway network has increased by 410%, while the rail network has shrunk by 5%.

Four major passenger rail lines totaling 389 km in length, as well as 97 railway stations, have been temporarily or permanently shut down. As a result, rail services have been cut off for thousands of people.

transThe research was carried out by the T3 Transportation Think Tank/Wuppertal Institute, commissioned by Greenpeace Central and Eastern Europe.