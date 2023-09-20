NEWS

Work stoppages in transport on Thursday over labor reform bill

Trolley bus workers in the Greek capital are joining Thursday’s strike in a decision that will compound commuters’ woes, which are already going to be considerable as a result of protest marches being planned in downtown Athens.

According to an announcement from their union on Wednesday, trolley buses will only run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, similar to regular buses, whose drivers are also walking off the job for the early morning and nighttime parts of their shifts.

Workers on the Athens metro and the ISAP electric railway later on Wednesday announced they would be joining the 24-hour walkout, and given the high level of participation in the nationwide strike against the government’s planned labor law reforms, it was deemed likely tram and Proastiakos suburban railway workers would take some form of action.

Public transport in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will also face upheavals as bus drivers will start their routes at 8 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. and then stop again at 9 p.m. 

