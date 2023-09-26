Residents coordinate to prepare for storm Elias

The residents of the municipality of Palamas in Karditsa, central Greece, took the initiative to safeguard their community in light of the new wave of bad weather, storm Elias, announced the president of the local community Dimitris Tsigardas on Tuesday.

The municipality of Palamas was heavily affected by Storm Daniel two weeks ago, suffering serious disasters, as it was the area that received the largest volumes of rain. As Tsigardas emphasized, the situation so far is milder and calmer than during Storm Daniel.

The municipality’s coordinating body designated assembly points where the residents of each community should gather in case of flooding. Additionally, residents agreed that in case evacuation is required, as many citizens as possible would be accommodated in the houses that are on higher grounds. The rest should transfer to the designated assembly points.