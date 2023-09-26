NEWS

Residents coordinate to prepare for storm Elias

Residents coordinate to prepare for storm Elias
Satellite image from Palamas. [Maxar Technologies/ via Reuters]

The residents of the municipality of Palamas in Karditsa, central Greece, took the initiative to safeguard their community in light of the new wave of bad weather, storm Elias, announced the president of the local community Dimitris Tsigardas on Tuesday. 

The municipality of Palamas was heavily affected by Storm Daniel two weeks ago, suffering serious disasters, as it was the area that received the largest volumes of rain. As Tsigardas emphasized, the situation so far is milder and calmer than during Storm Daniel. 

The municipality’s coordinating body designated assembly points where the residents of each community should gather in case of flooding. Additionally, residents agreed that in case evacuation is required, as many citizens as possible would be accommodated in the houses that are on higher grounds. The rest should transfer to the designated assembly points. 

Weather Natural disaster

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come
NEWS

Mediterranean’s devastating Storm Daniel may be harbinger of storms to come

Most drowned farm animals have been removed in Thessaly, says minister
NEWS

Most drowned farm animals have been removed in Thessaly, says minister

Thessaly region prepares to reopen schools
NEWS

Thessaly region prepares to reopen schools

Swimming ban issued for Magnesia and Larissa coastlines
NEWS

Swimming ban issued for Magnesia and Larissa coastlines

Three outbreaks of leptospirosis detected as gastroenteritis cases rise to 41
NEWS

Three outbreaks of leptospirosis detected as gastroenteritis cases rise to 41

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly
NEWS

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly