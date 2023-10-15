NEWS

Lower turnout in local elections runoff, polling stations open until 7 p.m.

[InTime News]

Lower turnout by at least 3% in the Greek local elections’ runoffs compared to the first round, as deduced from the figures obtained from the polling stations by 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. 

As the Deputy Minister of the Interior Theodoros Livanios announced at noon, the general participation rate until 11.30 a.m. was estimated at 10.7%, compared to 13.8% in last Sunday’s first round of elections.

Greece’s local and regional elections runoff is taking place in six out of the 13 regions and 84 out of the 332 municipalities, of which 28 are in Attica.

Runoff voting concerns the areas where no combination gathered a majority greater than 43% in last Sunday’s first round. 

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results are expected at 10 p.m.

During the runoff voting, no preference cross is placed, since the race is between the candidates for Regional Governors and Mayors of the two combinations that received the most votes in the first round.

