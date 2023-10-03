NEWS

Minor crashes snagging traffic

Massive traffic jams resulting from road accidents are nothing new.

Attica’s regional officials are calling on insurance companies to stop advising their clients to keep their vehicle at the site of an accident until police arrive, especially if the accident is minor, such as a dent in the bumper.

“The hour a car can spend, let’s say, in the left lane of [a major road] can cause 2,000 vehicles delays of more than 15 minutes. This includes people rushing to catch a flight or get to a hospital,” says Kimon Logothetis, traffic management and road safety consultant for the Attica region.

Police will soon get two new crane trucks that will allow them to remove vehicles promptly. 

City Life

