Gov’t plans extra allowance for police officers at football stadiums

Police officers on duty at football stadiums will be entitled to an additional allowance for their work, under new government plans announced by Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou.

“We are in advanced discussions with the Ministry of Finance to have an allowance for the police officers who are at the pitches, conducting police checks at the stadiums,” he told private broadcaster SKAI.

He added that the tender for police body cameras will be made available on Monday for public consultation. The tender foresees cameras being worn by over 2,500-3,000 police officers who will be on the beat and in patrol cars.