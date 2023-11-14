Medical board sounds alarm over beauty procedures by unlicensed physicians

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) sounded the alarm on Monday over an ever-increasing number of complaints that non-physicians are performing invasive medical procedures.

In a statement, ISA said such operations include the application of botulinum toxin (botox), skin implants, threads or other injectable cosmetic treatments of the face or body, possibly using materials of dubious quality and unknown origin.

As a result, ISA noted, reports of facial or other body part deformities, necrosis, infections, allergic reactions etc have increased.

“These operations constitute a medical act performed exclusively by physicians, specifically by dermatologists or plastic surgeons, who have the appropriate training, experience and license to practice in legally licensed premises, which can be easily identified by any interested party on the ISA website,” it said.